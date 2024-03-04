Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cobargo Folk Festival hears AI is potentially catastrophic for musicians

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 5 2024 - 11:44am, first published March 4 2024 - 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Cottle, CEO of the Australasian Performing Rights Association from 1990-2018, spoke at the Cobargo Folk Festival about the impact of artificial intelligence on the music industry. Picture by Marion Williams
Brett Cottle, CEO of the Australasian Performing Rights Association from 1990-2018, spoke at the Cobargo Folk Festival about the impact of artificial intelligence on the music industry. Picture by Marion Williams

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a "potentially catastrophic beast" for the music industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.