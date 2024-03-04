Cobargo Folk Festival hears AI is potentially catastrophic for musicians

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a "potentially catastrophic beast" for the music industry.
So said Brett Cottle, former CEO of the Australasian Performing Rights Association (APRA) , in an 'Ideas from the Edge' session at Cobargo Folk Festival on Saturday, March 2.
A French/German survey found more than half of Europe's songwriters under the age of 30 used AI to write music.
Mr Cottle spoke about protecting the rights of musicians and the viability of the entire music industry with the arrival of AI.
He said that generative AI that creates content by scraping or mining huge data sets has already had a profound impact on the music industry yet ChatGPT was only launched in November 2022.
"We can only imagine what it will be like in two years' time," he said.
Cheryl Crow was contacted by a songwriter who said male vocalists were not interested in her demos.
She substituted a male voice using AI and attracted huge interest in her songs.
The 'last' Beatles song, 'Now and Then' that was released in November 2023 also used AI.
"YouTube is awash with voice miming," Mr Cottle said.
He gave the examples of Frank Sinatra singing 'Gangsta Paradise' and Johnny Cash singing 'Barbie Girl'.
"What becomes of the very nature of Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra's work," he asked.
A member of the audience suggested that artists with distinctive voices could create libraries that AI could use and get paid a royalty.
He said machines are now "concocting songs in less than a second".
AI can be used in the creation of music, the production, mixing, mastering and recording and even the cover art.
"What happens to those artists?"
The musicians who write music for ads, television and films are equally at threat because AI "can make things easier, faster and more efficient", Mr Cottle said.
"The human spirit will be diminished as AI-produced work competes with human-produced work."
AI raises questions around copyright and transparency.
Mr Cottle said there is no copyright protection for AI.
"If AI assists a musician no one knows if it is copyright protected."
He said there is no obligation for musicians to disclose if AI assisted them.
That means consumers do not know if a particular song was partially produced by a machine.
Mr Cottle asked if AI is being used to compose music "is it a creative art or a tech process?
"I think it will change the industry profoundly and we should be scared."
