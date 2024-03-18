Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Good News

$200k win for Tuross Head resident and his lucky doggo

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 19 2024 - 4:29pm, first published March 18 2024 - 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucky Tuross Head resident and his soon to be pampered pooch. Photo supplied.
Lucky Tuross Head resident and his soon to be pampered pooch. Photo supplied.

A Tuross Head man can't wait to spoil his furry friend with an extra bone for dinner after scoring $200,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.