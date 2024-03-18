$200k win for Tuross Head resident and his lucky doggo

A Tuross Head man can't wait to spoil his furry friend with an extra bone for dinner after scoring $200,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.
The NSW South Coast resident scored the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1653, drawn Friday, March 15.
"That's wonderful! Thank you very much!" he cheered.
"Wow! I've never won something like this, and I've been playing for many years. When I checked my tickets, I had butterflies in my stomach. I just couldn't believe it."
He went on to say, "It's even more amazing because I've been after a new car, so this will help with that."
The winning man's entry of 10 random numbers was purchased on The Lott website.
Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $14.68 million for draw 1654, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $630,000 for draw 10843.
In the last financial year, Australia's official lotteries contributed more than $1.6 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.
"My wife was happy about the win, but my dog is even happier because he's getting an extra bone for dinner tonight!". What a lucky doggo.
