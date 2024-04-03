Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Business

Easter was jam-packed in the Eurobodalla

VS
By Victoria Silk
Updated April 9 2024 - 4:40pm, first published April 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heading into this year's Easter period, if you were a business owner, you may have been crossing your fingers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

More from Business

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.