Bay parents roll up their sleeves to get Raph to world titles

Raph Cummins is well known around Batemans Bay these days.
Last year he hit the spotlight, firstly when he was selected to represent Australia at the UCI Cycling World Championships in BMX, and then again when he finished 12th in the world for his age group.
Raph was eight years old at the time.
But behind the scenes is the story of two parents, running a small business (Sportspower Batemans Bay), raising four kids and doing everything they can to ensure their budding sports stars have the best shot they can.
Corina and Andrew Cummins, through a combination of fundraising events and donations, raised close to $19,000 last year to get Raph to Glasgow for the world championships.
Finishing in the top 16 secured Raph his seat at the table for the 2024 event in Rock Hill in the United States
This year they have received a donation of a very different kind - a food truck that Corina and Andrew have been operating for the last five weeks.
And according to Corina it's "saved our bum".
"It's been much harder to fundraise this year, fewer people have got that extra bit of money to donate or buy raffle tickets. But we've been donated the loan of a 'Squid 'n Round' truck."
With only five weeks before the championships, the pressure is on for the couple to keep earning.
"The truck belongs to our beautiful neighbours of 10 years ago when we lived in Laggan. We take it on Friday nights to Hanging Rock Sports Centre, and again on some Sundays at lunchtime," Corina explained.
Additionally, Corina said support from the business community had been "overwhelming", with Shoalhaven Lawyers, Innes Boat Shed, Central East Mechanical and Asset Arbor just some of the local businesses to contribute.
To support Raph on his journey visit www.gofundme.com/f/raph-cummins-usa-bmx-world-championships or check the Squid 'n Round Facebook page for their location in coming weeks.
Who's your BMX hero and why?
Kasey Saliba because he is really supportive and kind...he is a really good role model.
What is the best thing about BMX?
Seeing my mates and getting awards.
What was it like competing against the best in the world?
It was challenging and I was really nervous but I loved it and I think I'm more confident now.
What are you looking forward to this year at the world championships?
I would love to catch up with some of my friends I made last year from around the world and I'd really love to make the final and bring home a World plate.
It must be fun having your brother Van and your little sister competing? Do you think they are going to be as good as you?
Yes...I think Van can easily win a World plate, I hope Frankie can too but she is not very competitive yet. She is only 5.
