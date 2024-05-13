Record rainfall across Eurobodalla on Mother's Day

The weekend's deluge was just that, as Narooma and Moruya both recorded the highest daily rainfall for the year so far.
It was a wet Mothers Day on Sunday, May 12, that saw junior sport and sporting fixtures cancelled due to wet grounds.
The Mother's Day Classic Eurobodalla was called off due to the adverse weather conditions and in the name of safety.
According to rainfall data collated by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Narooma (Marine Rescue) reported 102 millimetres of rain fell in the 24 hour period previous to 9am Sunday, 12 May.
This was the highest recorded for the year to date.
Likewise, Moruya (pilot station) measured 116.4 millimetres for this period, and Moruya (airport) 118.6 millimetres.
Nelligen (Thule road) saw lesser falls on Sunday, though still recording a significant 63 millimetres, the second highest recorded fall this year next to the 87.4 millimetres that fell on April 6.
With possible light showers still forecast for early this week in the Batemans Bay area, there were still flood warnings in place.
The SES and Hazard Watch are advising residents of Wamban to monitor conditions of the Deua River, checking warnings issued by NSW SES on its website and Facebook page, listening to local ABC radio station and checking with the BOM website.
Deua River was thought to have peaked and expected to recede throughout Monday, May 13.
Eurobodalla Shire Council updated LiveTraffic at 9.30am Monday, May 13 with the following road closures and openings.
Roads Closed
Clouts Road, Mogendoura (at the causeway near Larry's Mountain Road)
The River Road, Nelligen (at the causeway at Nelligen Creek)
Araluen Road, Moruya (at Kiora bridge)
Wamban Road, Moruya (at the bridge at Wamban Creek, near Little Sugarloaf Road)
Sunnyside Road, Central Tilba (at the causeway at Victoria Creek)
Eurobodalla Road, Bodalla (at the bridge at Reedy Creek)
Congo Road (north), Congo (at the causeway at Congo Creek)
Roads Open
Church Street, Mogo (at the culvert between Mogo Street and Veitch Street) - hazard, road damage
Spencer Street (west), Moruya (at the causeway at Racecourse Creek)
Dwyers Creek Road, Moruya (at the causeway at Candoin Creek)
Wamban Road, Moruya (at the causeway at Wamban Creek, near Cherryrise Road)
Nerrigundah Mountain Road, Nerrigundah (at the causeway, west of Nerrigundah Ridge Road)
Eurobodalla Road, Cadgee (at Murphys bridge, near Maunds Road)
Cors Parade, Batemans Bay (near the Princes Highway)
Intersection of Albert Street and Haslingden Street, Moruya
Shore Street, Moruya (west of the bowling club)
