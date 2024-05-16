Life and death of Narooma's daredevil Gerry Gauslaa

Gerry Gauslaa had a reputation for living life to the full, and as his brother Kris put it, "never taking a backward step".
This was an attitude to life that saw Gerry move seamlessly between his life as a logger in Narooma to stunt man of blockbuster films such as Mad Max and Mad Max II.
It was also an attitude that carried him through his long battle with cancer, illness and pain, through to his life's end.
Gerry was the first person in the Eurobodalla to take part in the Voluntary Assisted Dying Program.
The Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2022 came into effect in NSW in November 2023, whereby a person nearing their end of life, in the advanced stages of disease, illness or a medical condition can request to be assisted to die.
For someone like Gerry, who always did everything on his own terms according to Kris, this did not surprise the family, who supported him in his wishes.
Kris was his younger brother, third down the line of five boys and one girl. In what was an extraordinarily brave decision by Gerry, equally Kris' support and assistance was incredibly noble and selfless.
Gerry's life itself was the stuff of movies.
Born in Sydney in 1944 to an Norwegian immigrant father, and Australian mother, Gerry was sick as a young child, and on the recommendation of doctors, Sig and Beryl moved out of the city and landed in Narooma.
Sig was a master boat builder having trained with the famous Halvorsen Boats in Sydney. Indeed the two families were friends.
In Narooma, Kris recalls, Sig built beautiful fishing trawlers in their backyard, with Gerry hauling these with his timberjack down to the waterfront to launch them. Adventure was in his blood from an early age.
Sig and Gerry would go out into the bush together to select the very best spotted gum for Sig's boat builds.
In 1974, Gerry decided he would attend the stunt school of the acclaimed stuntman Peter Armstrong at Mangrove Mountain on the central coast of NSW, on his weekends.
Kris said that it was classic Gerry.
He was already performing his own version of stunts with his antics on motorcycles. He had a bit of spare time, according to Kris, "so he decided to do that 'cause he loved doing it [stunt work]".
Gerry set up the ramps as he needed them, taking meticulous care "cause it might cost you your life" as Kris pointed out. He soon developed a reputation for well executed and precise stunt work.
"Some of the stunts he did, we never knew about. He never used to brag about it.
"Mum and Dad would have been freaked if they knew some of those things," Kris said.
When a particular motorbike stunt was designed for Mad Max, according to Kris, stunt coordinator Grant Page knew of only one person that could execute it and Gerry found himself a place in Australian cinema history. He was then brought back for Mad Max II.
When Kris and his partner, Sylvia, visited the Mad Max museum in Silverton, NSW, for the first time, they were equally horrified and impressed with the stunts attributed to Gerry.
"One of the ones I saw of this buggy ...just flying through the air upside down falling apart, I said to Adrian [the owner/curator] 'was Gerry in that' and he said 'yep didn't he tell you', and I said 'nup never knew'," Kris said.
In the early 2000s Gerry developed prostate cancer and a late diagnosis led to a heavy radiation treatment. Gerry's cancer continued to spread and he had associated illnesses from his treatment.
As his health steadily declined, Gerry was open with his brother about his wishes and they began the process of investigating and applying for the Voluntary Assisted Dying Program.
The checks and balances were stringent, and Gerry had to make his decision and seek approval while he was still mentally fit to do so.
Kris said it was a long and sometimes painful process, with two doctors approving his application while he had six months or less to live, and then a final request was again made and final review.
The NSW Voluntary Assisted Dying Board checked the request and ensured due process had been followed.
Southern Local Health District (SLHD) voluntary assisted dying team was a crucial part of this process in supporting the family and the patient.
Kris said their support was wonderful.
Gerry passed February 1 2024, surrounded and supported by loved ones, overlooking the Moruya river.
But true to his adventurous self and Nordic roots, Gerry was always going out with a bang.
On a beautiful, still evening in April, his ashes were launched, in a flaming Viking longboat shaped urn, on to the waters of Wagonga Inlet, Narooma.
