Perfecting the beer craft and gold medals for Dalmeny's Big Niles

Who knew Australian's love beer?
So much so that the biggest beer awards in the world are held in Melbourne, and this year at the Royal Melbourne Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA), Dalmeny's very own Big Niles Brewing Co took home five medals.
Of the five, Annabelle's XPA, an Australian pale ale, and Hell Raiser, an imperial red ale, both picked up a gold.
The biggest annual beer competition in the world, the Royal Melbourne is a big deal in the beer industry. With more than 2800 beers submitted from 400 breweries in 21 countries across the globe, the beers are judged by an international panel.
Owner and brewer Cam White is deservedly "beyond stoked".
This was Big Niles' fourth year entering and by far their most successful. Last year Cam entered five beers receiving a gold and a silver, the year before two bronze and a silver.
He said the medals are significant.
"It's just confidence. You know craft beer isn't cheap... for your suppliers and for people that sell your beer it's a good foundation for them," he said.
"So you're not going to buy a product that's inferior - you're going to buy a premium product that you can have confidence in."
In addition to the kudos it gives the beers, Cam said the feedback was of great value to him as a brewer.
"I've got a million things more that I can learn," he said.
"Because you get feedback on your beers, they judge it on flavour, appearance, aroma, technical quality - there's so many different aspects.
"Obviously their palettes are very trained... the first thing they are noticing is any faults, the feedback is not always nice.
"The first year I entered the IABA's I didn't get any medals and in the feedback I got absolutely crucified.
"But I learnt and here, three years later, I'm getting two golds, a silver and two bronze."
When Cam finished his career as a professional freestyle BMX rider, or dirt jumper as they are commonly known, little did he know 10 years later he would find himself the recipient of accolades and awards by international beer critics.
It all began with a home brew kit given to him by his wife Michelle when Cam retired after 14 years on the pro-adventure sport circuit.
A life of full time sponsorship by the likes of Monster the energy drink, Mongoose bikes and Vans shoes, saw Cam and Michelle move between their American home in Las Vegas, where Cam competed during the season, and their life in Australia in the off-season.
With the same ingenuity and gusto that Cam put into building his own jumps and crafting his tricks, he has brought to beer brewing.
Brewing beer is notoriously hard work, and messy, with endless variables according to Cam. He admits he is constantly learning and that his craft has mostly been honed through brewing and trying, adapting and brewing and repeating the process.
Cam credits Steven Szabo, who is now head brewer at Reckless Brewery Co in Bathurst, with teaching him a great deal about the commercial process, as the leap from home brewing to commercial is vast.
"There is just so many variables that can happen from mash temperatures, fermentation temperatures, different yeasts, yeast health, when you put the hops in the fermenter - if you're dry hopping a beer, the type of yeast transit your using, all the different specialty malts...you know there are just so many variables," he said.
Big Niles Brewing Co sits on the edge of a light industrial area in Dalmeny. The site serves as the brewery and a bar, with food trucks and areas to sit and relax under the gums.
For Narooma and Dalmeny locals it's one of the go to venues in the shire. Presiding over all aspects of the business is the original Big Niles.
Niles was an American bulldog who passed away last year at the age of 13. Michelle and Cam had him since he was a pup in Las Vegas.
Cam's sidekick, Niles' passing has left a big gap, but his legacy remains as it is his face that adorns their beers, branding and artwork.
There is no doubt that for small craft breweries, the beer industry in Australia at this time is particularly tough.
With several big international players owning the majority of big beer brands, including many Australian brands, it can be very difficult for smaller brewers getting their beers on tap where big contracts are in place.
"It's hard as an independent brewery to come in and say "put us on" and they [the pubs] are like "I'd love to but I can't"," Cam said.
Cam sees the jump from where they are to scaling to the next level as a different ball game. For the time, Cam and Michelle are content to keep Big Niles Brewing Co as it is - all about the craft.
Melbourne Australian International Beer Awards awarded Big Niles Brewing Co:
Gold - Annabelle's XPA (Australia Pale Ale)
Gold - Hell Raiser (Imperial Red Ale)
Silver - Gus Gold WCIPA (west coast style India pale ale)
Bronze - The Biggest Littlest (juicy or hazy imperial or double India Pale Ale)
Bronze - The Doghouse (American style imperial or double India Pale Ale)
