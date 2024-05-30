Water salute for Marine Rescue boat Narooma 30's return

The arrival of the newly refitted Marine Rescue vessel Narooma 30 was heralded Saturday, May 25 by a water arch formed by Narooma fire and rescue hoses from the shore.
As Narooma 30 crossed the bar and entered her home waters of Wagonga Inlet, she was met by Narooma 20 and crew who escorted the vessel to her berth.
The boat had travelled the 170 nautical miles to Broken Bay to undergo a refurbishment of the electronics, three weeks before and Saturday marked her return.
Narooma Marine Rescue unit commander John Lundy explained the works undertaken on the Naiad 30.
"She's 10 years old, and it's all mostly electronic refurbishment, because as you would understand, electronic things can corrode in this environment.
"So she received a whole new refurb, the multi-function display was being upgraded, the forward looking infrared camera has been stabilised.
"And generally the whole electronic system on the vessel has been upgraded."
Barrenjoey Marine Electrics had carried out the work.
In addition the sponson, the black rubber protrusion around the hull that provides stability and buoyancy and acts as a fender as the boat comes up against structures and other boats, was also replaced.
The cost of the work was approximately $100,000.
Skippered by coxswain Nick Wahren, with leading crew Paul Gaston and crew Alison Phillip, Narooma 30 left Broken Bay Friday, May 24.
Although the 10 metre boat can reach speeds in excess of 30 knots under the steam of its two 300 horsepower outboards, the crew were prudent and broke the trip up, staying overnight in Shell Harbour.
Narooma Marine Rescue is considered a fast reaction base, with its two vessels with outboard engines, it can respond quickly.
John said Bermagui has a bigger vessel with inboard diesel engines and greater sea range, but it cannot react as quickly as the Narooma team with their more agile boats.
"We do go fast," he said.
In addition to state government funding and grants, Marine Rescue relies on fundraising, raising money through events such as charity golf days. Narooma will hold their annual event Friday, May 31.
Held at Narooma golf course, ranked number one golf course in NSW, Marine Rescue are encouraging businesses and individuals to form teams of three for a memorable day of golf.
With a shotgun start at 9am, the game will be played in an ambrose format. The all-day barbecue will fire up from 8am. Entry is $60 per person and tickets are available at the Pro shop at the golf course on 02 4476 0500.
