Heartfelt support for Narooma Marine Rescue charity golf day

For the third year, Narooma businesses, the golf course and community got behind Narooma's Marine Rescue to support its annual charity golf day.
With soaring costs, now more than ever volunteer organisations were reliant not only on government funding and grants, but community support.
Narooma notoriously lays claim to the most dangerous bar crossing on the east coast of Australia.
Considered a fast reaction base, Narooma Marine Rescue recently saw the return of its vessel Narooma 30 after a $100,000 refit.
With 100 entries in the charity golf day this year, the damp weather did not deter, the general feeling being a wet day on the golf course trumps a day at work.
Member for Bega Michael Holland stopped by for the breakfast barbecue and to show support.
"Like most volunteer services, everyone just presumes that they are going to be there when they need them, so as a government we support them, but particularly with Marine Rescue there are very high overheads," he said.
"These volunteer services really are the heart of our community...with volunteers that are very generous, very community minded and community spirited, but they can't do it without other community support."
It was easy to see why Narooma was rated the number one public access golf course in NSW, with superb vistas from every vantage.
Narooma Golf Club president Geoff Lanham said the club was more than proud to be able to support Narooma Marine Rescue.
"We support them as a club, because it's a volunteer organisation to start with, and people come to Narooma for what's in the ocean, the fishing, and they come here for the golf," he said.
"They are all volunteers, so if we can help them raise some money and fill their coffers a little bit and keep them going throughout the year we are happy to do that."
Other local businesses offered support through the donation of prizes for the raffle and silent auction.
Generous sponsors included Timber Hardware, Narooma Charters, Narooma Bicycles, Narooma Better Home Living, Grandpa's Garden, the Kinema, Southbound Escapes, Offshore Surf, Bodalla Nursery, Lynches Hotel, Salt Cafe, Kathrene Backer and Autopro.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.