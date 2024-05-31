Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Donny Szell' joins the fleet at Broulee Surf Life Saving Club

By Stephen Moore
Updated June 11 2024 - 4:58pm, first published May 31 2024 - 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Broulee Surfers Surf Life Saving Club last month recognised one of its longest serving patrolling members, Don Szell, by naming its newest surfboat after him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.