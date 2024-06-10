Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Inclusive Boccia tournament 'an amazing opportunity' for coastal students

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 11 2024 - 4:59pm, first published June 10 2024 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students from across the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla lined up for the regional finals of boccia last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.