Kane Doull scaling the heights of poles, wires and skills for life

Powerline apprentice Kane Doull counted himself lucky to have found his feet less than a year after graduating Year 12 at Narooma High School.
When at school he thought he would go to university - in fact he was accepted by three universities for a Bachelor of Commerce.
But the thought of student debt, and having to share waves with 50 other people if he moved to Sydney, stopped him in his tracks.
Kane said he had been chatting with his parents Mark and Simone Doull, about an apprenticeship within the electrical industry, when Mark spotted the advertisement for Essential Energy powerline worker apprenticeships.
With his parents' encouragement Kane said he "had a crack" and landed the job.
During the four-year apprenticeship Kane and his fellow "lineys", complete a Certificate III in ESI Distribution.
The TAFE component took him to Goulburn every three to four weeks to complete a week of face-to-face study.
He said this format worked really well for training, giving him time to learn and then time to put it into practice.
As a component of his training, Kane and fellow apprentices took part in the Life Skills program - a program designed to help apprentices navigate financial situations and mental health challenges.
Essential Energy had partnered with Tradies InSight, a mental health and wellbeing organisation that delivered programs supporting tradespeople in regional NSW.
Kane believed the program was valuable, not only to his age bracket but to the older apprentices too.
"The mental health workshop looked at coping methods, and also highlighted the helplines people can use," he said.
"With Essential [Energy] you have a broad range of people - people from my generation - you've got people from the older generation as well.
"When we were in that class, I could just see it was really beneficial, not just for myself but for those older people...I feel like they are more used to keeping their feelings built up inside.
"The mental health workshop worked for everyone in there."
Participation in the program changed Kane's perspective on practices he was already undertaking.
Having taken up surfing with a passion in Year 7, he surfed regularly.
"I realised I was doing it anyway, using things that you enjoy doing to calm your mind down when everything is going on," he said.
"I love surfing - I surf nearly every day - so for me it's like when I go surfing my mind is clear and I don't think about anything else.
"But subconsciously I've been doing that for seven years now - it just calms your mind down and helps you to think rather than being stressed and overwhelmed with everything else that is going on."
The program also encouraged participants to foster connections.
He said the culture in his workplace was hugely positive and the Life Skills program was "super beneficial" and "genuine".
Kane loved the variety of the job, from the fault and emergency response to working at heights up power poles.
"I got lucky and scored a really good job and a really good career with good people in it as well, which is the main thing," he said
"We work in one of the best areas in the world and it's just a great job to have, you see so much of this countryside."
Essential Energy's apprenticeship program is currently accepting applications until 23 June, find out more about the program here.
