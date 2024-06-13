Narooma News
Narooma News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Kane Doull scaling the heights of poles, wires and skills for life

VS
By Victoria Silk
Updated June 18 2024 - 4:41pm, first published June 13 2024 - 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Powerline apprentice Kane Doull counted himself lucky to have found his feet less than a year after graduating Year 12 at Narooma High School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VS

Victoria Silk

Journalist

Journalist with Bay Post - Moruya Examiner - Narooma News. Covering local people, stories and events is my wheelhouse. Please get in touch if you have a story you would like to see covered. EMAIL vic.silk@austcommunitymedia.com.au MOB: 0429 082 049

More from Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.