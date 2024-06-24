No more milk at Bodalla Dairy amid wastewater compliance order

A council order regarding liquid waste has resulted in the Bodalla Dairy Shed taking the drastic decision to cease production of its milk.
From Tuesday, June 25, the popular tourist destination and producer will no longer be processing its own award-winning milk on site.
The decision meant the loss of jobs and the closure of its Sydney retail outlet as well.
Owner and operator Sandra McCuaig said getting the milk and the venue to such a popular and recognised status had taken a lot of dedication and funds, and the decision was devastating.
However, she said the council had left her with no choice.
She said the issue stemmed from waste water from the business's on-site pasteurisation processes, and its reported impact on Bodalla's relatively new sewerage system.
"We make our own ice-cream, we pasteurise our own milk, which is our raison d'etre," Ms McCuaig said.
"We pasteurise once a week about 2000 litres. There's a little bit of milk that gets left in the truck and also in the lines.
"We give all that a big washout with very hot water before and after, and that's our wash water - it's slightly milky and there's some detergent in it, but that's all it is.
"They've [council] been threatening and coming out for about a year, saying 'we're just going to test your water again, it's not quite good enough, it's not clean enough'," she said.
However, Eurobodalla Shire Council said the treatment system implemented by the Bodalla Dairy had been identified as "incapable of treating wastewater to a satisfactory level" and had "regularly and significantly exceeded the prescribed limits over a long period of time".
The council said Bodalla's sewerage scheme consisted of individual onsite "pods" that act as miniature pump stations, transporting wastewater to the Bodalla sewage treatment plant.
It was these pods that had been adversely affected, with the source traced back to the dairy business.
The council said an issue was oil and grease content in the discharge of dairy effluent, which had caused the village sewer pumps to fail on several occasions.
"This in-turn has resulted in multiple sewer overflows to the environment and the remediation and works undertaken to the pod infrastructure was at considerable cost to the ratepayers," a council spokesperson said.
"In addition, the nature of the wastewater also results in pH becoming more acidic over time, which corrodes the receiving infrastructure and impacts the biological processes at the sewage treatment plant.
"To date, council has not sought to retrieve costs from the business.
"Bodalla Cheese Factory is an important part of our local community and council will continue to work with the business to achieve compliance - however, an impasse has been reached."
The council said it was considering further compliance action and would be directing the business to ensure all wastewater was taken to a suitable facility to be processed "and not pollute the environment".
It said the Dairy Shed Café, also located on site, could continue to discharge wastewater to council's sewerage network under a separate consent, provided the conditions of their approval were met.
A similar business in the region, Tilba Dairy/ABC Cheese, was not facing the same compliance issues, as it does not discharge wastewater into the sewers.
"The business engaged a dairy consultant and followed the required course of action to receive their approval to transport waste from the factory to their farm where the wastewater is diluted in large ponds as the treatment method," the council told the Bay Post.
Ms McCuaig assured visitors the centre's ice cream would continue to be made alongside other popular cafe offerings.
She said it was the on-site pasteurisation of milk at the heart of the issue, and so that would be the only thing she was halting.
