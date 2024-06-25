Rough weather keeps boats off water

This week's fishing report will be limited due to all the rough weather last week and very few boats heading out to sea.
For those that tried for flathead outside, fishing was hard with mostly small undersized sand and tiger flathead.
Only the odd legal fish was caught in depths over 45 meters.
Some found fish on the reefs, finding it hard, but better than on the sand.
The odd snapper and morwong, not big, but there were fish caught.
The snapper were caught float baiting, using fresh salmon strips as bait and the morwong were caught paternoster fishing using squid for bait.
There are a few barracouta and mackerel being caught around the reefs currently. They are both great baits for the reefs coincidentally.
The beach fishing will hopefully improve over the coming weeks.
After all the south westerly winds and large seas, there are now some great gutters newly formed.
Hopefully, we might see a few more salmon and tailor being caught on our beaches over the winter months.
The lake fishing is still pretty hot with plenty of salmon being caught off Mitchies Beach and Spencer Park at Merimbula.
Hopefully, we might see a few more salmon and tailor being caught on our beaches over the winter months.
Up the top lake, the salmon have been found too, with the odd tailor and trevally being caught trolling and spinning on the rising tide.
Just watch out for the birds working bait and the fish won't be far away.
The Bega River at Moggareeka, off the rocks, have had two mulloway caught around the full moon. There is a chance in all other estuaries.
The game fishing for bluefin hasn't started yet for us. Commercial boats had a try out the front of Bermagui to Eden on Thursday night for minimal fish and now they are all heading down south of Green Cape out about 40 nautical miles off shore.
The Junior Winter School Holiday fishing competition is getting closer with entries opening early July and fishing starting from 6am, Saturday, July 6.
Entries will be available from Tackle World Merimbula and Boss Outdoors from July 1.
Any enquiries about the competition, or the free workshop being held from 10am to 12 noon on Sunday 7th July at Spencer Park, should be directed to juniorfishing.mbglac@gmail.com Bookings are essential for the workshop.
Monthly species for June is drummer and only a week to go to catch a fish and get it on the board for the first Friday of July to be in the draw for the prizes. The MBGLAC is open every Friday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.