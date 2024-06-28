From idea to invention: How to navigate the patent process

A patent is the best way to ensure you retain control over your ideas and any financial success they can bring. Picture Shutterstock.

If you're a keen innovator who excels at bringing complex ideas to life, ensuring your valuable inventions are protected against theft or misuse is essential.

Taking steps to secure your intellectual property (IP) through a patent is not only representative of your hard work and creativity but also the best way to ensure you retain control over your ideas and any financial success they can bring.

Yet while you may have no challenges navigating the intricacies of inventing, successfully doing the same with the patent process can be difficult. To help you on your way, here's a rundown of what to expect.

How to know if patent is right for your invention

While patents represent the best possible protection for your inventions, unfortunately not everything can be patented. This includes inventions related to human beings and/or their biological processes, methods of doing business, artistic creation, mathematical models and any plans, methods of playing games, recipes, schemes, the mere generation, presentation or arrangement of intellectual information or other purely mental processes.

If your invention falls into any of these categories, it will be considered unpatentable. There are also requirements that the invention itself must be both new and distinctive to be patentable.

However, an alternate form of IP protection may be available such as registered designs, trademarks and/or copyright.

Where to begin with obtaining a patent

Once you have determined that your invention is indeed patentable, the next step every inventor should take is to conduct a patentability search.

Conducting a patentability search is necessary to confirm that your invention is new and has not been previously publicly disclosed. This step can save you time and resources by avoiding the pursuit of an idea that is not new.

Navigating the patent process is a critical step in the successful launch of a new innovation. Picture Shutterstock

Once this has been done, the patent application needs to be drafted and filed. It is also possible to first file the patent application to get an early filing date, and then request an international search from IP Australia, especially if you are going to be making an imminent disclosure of your invention to the public.

What does the patent process involve?

The process of obtaining a patent can be complex with many detailed steps involved. While it is possible to navigate this process without assistance, doing so successfully can be a lengthy, expensive and stress-filled experience that includes:

Preparing the patent application

This includes completing the application form and drafting detailed descriptions, claims, and drawings of the invention to accompany it. These specifications must be done with strict adherence to legislative guidelines.

Filing the application

A provisional patent application would initially be filed in order to establish a filing date. A standard patent application would then need to be filed within 12 months of the provisional patent application or else the application will lapse. Once it has been filed, there is no further processing, and the provisional patent application is a confidential document that is not published unless you file an associated standard patent that claims priority from the provisional patent application.

The patent application must be filed with IP Australia. This includes filing the specification, claims and drawings, and paying the associated fees. A filing notice will then be issued confirming the filing date of the application.

After filing a standard patent application, it will be examined by an examiner at the patent office (IP Australia). The examiner may raise objections to the grant of your patent. You will need to respond to any objections raised by the examiner in an examination report, overcoming the objections raised. This may require the narrowing of the scope of protection that you are applying for.

Publication

Provisional patent applications are typically not published at the time of filing - only details of the title, filing date and applicant are available. However, for standard patent applications, these are typically published, along with any associated provisional applications, at 18 months from the earliest priority date while they are still patent applications, and published a second time once the patent has been granted. This will make the details of your invention public but still keep it provisionally protected while your application is processed.

Once your patent application has been accepted, it will be published as having been accepted. In the three months post publishing, any third party can oppose the granting of the patent by lodging a notice of opposition. The grounds of opposition must be overcome during the opposition process or your application will be rejected.

Approval

If the standard patent application meets all the requirements for patentability and any opposition has been overcome (if any), IP Australia will grant the patent and you will receive a patent certificate. At this stage, your invention is officially patented, and your patent is enforceable against others.

Need support?

If this all feels far too overwhelming to manage alone, a simpler approach and one that has a higher chance of success within a shorter time frame involves engaging a patent attorney.