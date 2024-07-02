Authentic, historic and rare - retail therapy at Tilba Leather

'Landmark' is an apt description of Debbie and Phil Elton's shop Tilba Leather.
With its balcony of hides, handbags, stockwhips, hats and Australiana, a visit to historic Tilba wouldn't be complete without a browse through this treasure trove.
Stepping inside, the smell of leather hit the nose and the eyes did not know where to look.
Shoe and handbag buyers be warned - slight overwhelm ahead.
Here was a shop perfectly crafted to immerse the shopper in an experience - authentic, historic and rare. A combination of Phil's age old craft and Debbie's savoir faire.
Debbie, who was born a Whiffen, had lived her life in Tilba, starting on a dairy farm in what was now Whiffen Lane.
When her brother took over the farm, her father and the rest of the family moved into the house on Bate Street, now their home and shop.
Phil and Debbie raised their children Cara, Leon and Scott, niece Ashley and several foster children out the back.
Their grown children and Debbie's brother and sister remained nearby.
Her aunt, Nina Latimer, lived in the house that had recently become a tattoo studio, after many iterations.
The couple had watched businesses come and go, but they have remained a 'landmark'.
When Debbie's father died in 1981, they began their business out of the front room.
Around this time, Debbie said, an antique dealer called Geoff Bryan came to Tilba.
Geoff purchased the building that until recently housed The Tilba Teapot, which he restored and sold with a business.
Debbie said he continued to do this on Bate Street, establishing businesses and selling them, transforming the street from largely residential to residential and retail.
Phil, who was taught to make stock whips by his father, and could turn his hand to most things, began a small repairs business, mostly because people asked him to fix things.
From stock whips, he broadened his leather craft to belts, bridles, headstalls and the odd saddle.
Meanwhile the pair visited Paddy's Markets in Sydney, back in the day when retail products were Australian made.
With $2000 they purchased more leather goods and stocked the one-room shop.
"All our stuff was all Australian made, for 10 years," she said.
"We found this fella that made soft leather handbags in Sussex Inlet and it kind of grew from there.
"And Phil was self-taught plaiting and doing saddle repairs ...we didn't have a workshop for a little while, when we opened up two rooms he had a workshop in there.
"Then we opened up three rooms and then took over the whole house as we did extensions out the back."
Never one to miss a business opportunity, when the cobblers and shoe shop around the corner closed they began to stock shoes.
The array of leather shoes and boots made up a large portion of their wares today.
It was at this time, Debbie took over the selling in the shop and Phil moved into a workshop out the back.
Stepping into that workshop, much like stepping into the shop, one was transported back in time.
A period in Australian history that smelt like leather, hide and saddle soap.
Saddles in various states of repair, belts, piano strops, stock whips, at least three industrial sewing machines, a leather press and a lifetime of leather tools adorned every surface.
And a full zebra hide laid out on the bench mid-repair.
Debbie and Phil both said one day they would have to slow down and wind things back.
But observing Phil in the workshop and Debbie in the shop, it was clear they still loved what they did.
Still passionate about stocking authentic goods, particularly Australian, the pair hoped that Tilba businesses could continue to deliver an authentic shopping experience to their visitors into the future.
To see Phil Elton immersed in his craft, visit him at Tilba Leather at the Tilba Festival, Saturday, July 13. Visit www.visittilba.com.au/tilba-festival for more details
