Narooma Public School celebrates NAIDOC Week with a spectacular showcase

NAIDOC Week though one week a year, it was clear Narooma Public School held the values of the celebration dear, year round.
For the final assembly of term two, the school community came together to witness the culmination of months of work by the students and dedicated teachers.
In a full morning of NAIDOC related events, the school also opened their recently revitalised bush tucker garden and associated artworks.
The assembly, hosted by four Year 6 students, began with a welcome address from principal Paul Sweeney, who reminded students of the origins of NAIDOC week and its place within learning.
With a showcase of poetry, music, dance, song and video by students from across the school, it was apparent, music teacher Michelle Garcia and Aboriginal Education Officer, Lynne Thomas, had been hard at work.
Michelle said it was "a huge amount" of work, with her and Lynne writing all songs performed on stage.
Lynne, a Yuin Nation traditional owner, worked with students teaching them about the importance of country.
The daughter of Guboo Ted Thomas, Lynne was a knowledge holder and elder. Also a member of the Firesticks Alliance, she shared her knowledge, and the importance of caring for country, with the school and greater community.
The songs were based on Lynne's knowledge, stories of significance to her family and historic events.
'yilaga bidhu' was about the handing back of sacred sites - Mount Gulaga, Najanuga, Barunguba and Biamanga - to the traditional land owners and Guboo's active role in this process.
'Country Comes First' was a powerful telling of the importance of traditional firestick cool burning practices in caring for traditional lands.
Striking in their black t-shirts with white hand prints, both songs were sung by the performers as they danced.
As drummers took to the stage, the Dolphins class gave a spirited performance of the clever and catchy 'nanuma', a song that recites the names of local places, sharing the origin story of these names.
After an hour of solid performances, the school community was invited to gather around the bush tucker garden, where Dan Morgan, from the Firesticks Alliance, explained the significance of caring for country through the use of 'good' fire.
He imparted some special bush tucker knowledge, demonstrating how to get a sweet treat from the flower of the grass tree early in the morning.
Relieving assistant principal Sharon Pearce, alongside the P&C who assisted with grant funding, had managed the revitalisation of the bush tucker garden.
Though early days, the garden was looking fabulous with a new black mulch path, the outline of a snake winding its way through the native limes, lemon myrtle, pigface, reeds and grass trees.
Sharon said the native garden would tie in with the vegetable garden providing ingredients for students to cook with.
"This is just the start, there is more to come," she said.
Reflecting the bush tucker theme, Lynne and school librarian and artist, Trevor Neville, had created a series of artworks, depicting native edibles.
From start to finish, the morning had demonstrated a commitment to the school's indigenous community, to the teachings of the Yuin Elders such as Lynne, and to the broader community.
In the final moments of the assembly, the music videos for 'yilaga bidhu' and 'Country Comes First' were screened and the students spontaneously sang along.
Music teacher Michelle said she was moved to see this.
"We've been working on those songs for a long time," she said
"And I have to admit, I did get a bit teary to see it all come together.
"I'm so happy with the meaning and the message that we put across, and seeing the kids shine and seeing the kids involved...yeah it just makes my heart soar."
The music videos can be viewed on the school's Facebook page .
