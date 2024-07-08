Exciting line up announced for Eurobodalla Business Awards finalists

Celebrating innovation, resilience and dedication in business, the finalists for the Eurobodalla business awards have been announced.
It is judged by industry experts who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge, and provide businesses with valuable feedback and insights.
With the exception of Business of the Year and Outstanding Visitor Experience, all other award recipients qualify for the regional Far South Coast Business Awards.
From there, award winners can progress to the NSW State Awards.
Finalists were announced on Monday, July 1. Winners will be announced at a gala on Saturday, July 20 at the Yuin Theatre at Bay Pavilions.
Tickets are on sale from Monday, July 8 at Bay Pavilions.
See a full list of finalists below:
