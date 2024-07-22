Narooma based designer proving small ripples can produce big waves

Graphic designer and creative Cat Leach is one of six women who make up Coreo, a business recently named on AFR's Sustainability Leaders List.
Coreo, a consultation and advisory team founded in 2017, consults on the circular economy, assisting clients to adopt best circular practices.
Not messing about on the edges, their client base included NSW government, RioTinto and Mirvac.
As an illustrator and creative collaborator, Cat brought her unique skill set to the Coreo advisory team.
Cat, aka Catfish Creative, was more than a graphic designer.
She described herself as a graphic recorder, illustrator and mind mapper, and anyone familiar with her illustrations would attest to this.
Beautifully colourful, simple and explanatory, her graphics seemed to spill from her mind, aptly capturing complex subjects in an appealing and digestible manner.
Originally from Wales, Cat landed in Australia in 2002.
She said at that time she was a "wannabe designer", undertaking her graphic design qualifications once settled in Sydney.
Possessing an avid awareness of the challenges facing life on earth, and the sustainability of current consumption levels, Cat was searching for an effective way to make a difference.
An inspiring Ted Talk about the protection of our oceans was a turning point.
When ocean researcher Sylvia Earle expressed the idea that no matter what your occupation you could contribute to the protection of the world's oceans, Cat said it was a light bulb moment.
"The Sylvia Earle talk was a huge shift in my focus," she said.
"She said 'it doesn't matter if you're an architect or designer, you don't have to be a marine scientist, whatever you do we can work together to increase the marine protected areas of the world'.
"And I thought that's what I can do through Catfish.
"So I just really went out to all the marine agencies I could find and went, how can I help?"
Living on a blue planet, Cat was aware that everything affects the oceans and she consciously "zoomed out" to focus on solution based work, rather than reactive measures.
The first big project Catfish Creative won was the Sustainable Seafood Guide for Australia, in conjunction with the Australian Marine Conservation Society.
She had since moved to Narooma, where she based her business and also operated a co-working space called The Fish Tank.
Among her clients were Workplace Giving Australia, the Fungi Feastival, Nature Coast Marine Group and Fire to Flourish.
Coreo was a large proportion of her work output and a natural fit for her core values. When she was invited to join the team she jumped at the opportunity.
"I had a particular interest in the circular economy as a result of doing environmental campaigns and not really seeing the solutions focus," Cat said.
"I tried to shift my focus when talking to clients, rather than mopping up the mess, how do we clean it up in the first place?"
When Cat started a business called Circular Economy Australia, the founders of Coreo, Jaine Morris and Ashley Morris, reached out.
"The idea for the girls [co-founders Ashley and Jaine] is - where do you get the biggest impact?" she said.
"It's the big players.
"You do one small thing, you create a product as a service in one line of that business and you've made huge amounts of change."
