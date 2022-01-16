news, local-news, Narooma, Dalmeny, Bodalla, weather, storm, trees, photos

A freak storm on Saturday afternoon left a path of destruction through the village of Bodalla as it tore old habitat trees from the ground. It was the thunder that first alerted me that a storm was brewing and on checking the Bureau of Meteorology radar there was a big storm about to hit Narooma and it was heading towards Bodalla. The first big drops of rain started falling along with marble sized hail. Thunder and lightening rolled through, the rain got heavier and then came the wind and it was like nothing I have ever seen. The rain and the hail started hitting horizontally, rainwater cascaded from rooves and the wind ripped through the trees. At one stage you couldn't see anything through the windows, it was just a wall of white, littered with leaves and bark, blowing a gale When the rain and wind finally stopped it was time to go and inspect the damage. During the storm I didn't hear any trees crashing down, so I was somewhat surprised to find a big beautiful blood wood in my yard ripped from the ground and only narrowly missing my neighbours chook pen. My lovely fig tree had been torn from the ground also. Further inspection of nearby properties revealed damage everywhere. Keen gardener, Colleen Constable watched the storm from her veranda. "I cried when I saw the amount of destruction in my garden," she said. SES crews from Batemans Bay arrived to help clear the debris. Bodalla resident Meg Audsley had a number of big trees uprooted on her property. "The big spotted gum that came down only just missed my neighbours shed," she said. In a domino effect the spotted gum knocked down several other trees with one of those crushing a shed in Laidley Avenue. Read more: Watch the up-to-date weather warnings for NSW and Victoria

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/9e41c158-c842-4f5c-9154-2ee0c1a0eed7.JPG/r0_225_4512_2774_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg