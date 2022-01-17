news, local-news, Narooma, Quota, Marg, Saker, volunteer, award, Stephanie, Hancock

Margaret Saker, a much-loved Narooma resident and member of Quota for over 29 years, passed away in June 2020. Quota Club Narooma created the award in her honour. "Without Marg's steadfastness there likely would not have been a club at all," president Sue Fahey, who came up with the idea said. "The award is presented annually to a member of our club who has demonstrated outstanding service, just as Marg did." Since joining Quota Club Narooma in March 2020, Stephanie Hancock has demonstrated a willingness to get involved in all aspects of the organisation. She was elected vice-president in October 2020 and has been the mentor to new members since that time. She is always one of the first to put up her hand to volunteer for activities and events. The award itself is a handcrafted wooden plaque that incorporates a medallion of Wanda Frey Joiner, who started Quota as a service club for women in Buffalo, New York, in 1919. Read more: Much loved former Narooma local Margaret Saker passed away on June 18, 2020.

