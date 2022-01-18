PCYC's BBQ and Beats summer tour 'fun mobile' arrives on Far South Coast

news, local-news,

PCYC NSW has once again teamed up with the NSW Office for Regional Youth, to help youth across the state take a break and have some much needed fun these summer holidays. PCYC is back on the road bringing "BBQs and Beats" to the Far South Coast. Summer's epic tour of the south east kicked off in Jindabyne on Monday, with the PCYC's "fun mobile" arriving in Bega, Narooma and Tuross in coming days. BBQs and Beats will be at Bega High School on Wednesday, January 19, Narooma Sports and Leisure Centre on Thursday, January 20, and rounding off the week at Kyla Hall in Tuross Head on Friday, January 21. All events run from 5-7.30pm, are completely free to attend, and include delicious free BBQ dinner for all attendees, as well as plenty of games, sports activities, music, limbos, dancing and party fun for all! The BBQ and Beats tour is funded by a grant from the Office for Regional Youth, and will be run with help from our partners, NSW Police. As always, these events will be run in line with current NSW public health orders. The safety of young people, PCYC staff and the community continues to be of highest priority. PCYC will continue to monitor NSW Health's Public Health Orders and restrictions and will adhere to any new orders if announced. For more information about PCYC activities and the full BBQ and Beats tour schedule and info: https://tinyurl.com/BBQ-and-Beats PCYC NSW provides operates 66 clubs and sports centres around the state, including many regional locations. Founded in 1937, PCYC's mission is to empower young people to reach their potential and serve as leaders within their communities. The Office for Regional Youth's Holiday Break program provides young people across regional NSW with the opportunity to enjoy a range of free and subsidised activities to reconnect, socialise, learn new skills and have fun during the school holidays. Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/3tnth783

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/60a932de-090c-4cd7-bf68-d130626e3ea1.png/r0_128_940_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON PCYC's BBQ and Beats summer tour 'fun mobile' arrives on Far South Coast