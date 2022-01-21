life-style, Australia Day, Narooma, Tuross, Head, Breakfast, brekkie, beach

Marine Rescue NSW Tuross is inviting the community to the annual Tuross Head Australia Day breakfast at One Tree Lookout picnic area on Wednesday. The Tuross Head Marine Rescue Oz Day barbecue is a long standing tradition at Tuross with all the money raised going to the unit to fund their operations. Marine Rescue Tuross runs four vessels at two docks, one on Tuross Lake and the other on the Moruya River. The Tuross Head Choir will be performing at the Tuross breakfast around 9am with bacon and egg rolls, a sausage sizzle, tea, coffee and juice all available to purchase. There is also an Australia Day Breakfast being held at Narooma Surf Lifesaving Club on Main Beach, Narooma from 8 to 10am. Read more: Ducks in training for Narooma's annual Oz Day Duck Race

Australia Day celebrations begin with brekkie on the Beach at Tuross Head and Narooma