news, local-news, Eurobodalla, Narooma, Batemans Bay, Moruya, agricultural, show, photos

The 144th Eurobodalla District Agricultural Show was held at the Moruya Showground over the weekend. The show was officially opened by the Member for Bega, Andrew Constance with junior Army Cadets under the command of Gary Trainer conducted the flag raising ceremony. Although this years show was a little more low key than in previous years, people were out and about enjoying the fine weather and all the exhibits of a country show. The Animal Petting Farm and pony rides with Moruya Pony Club were very popular with young visitors to the show. Read more: The Eurobodalla Agricultural Show returns to the Moruya Showgrounds this weekend

