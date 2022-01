news, local-news,

Narooma celebrated Australia Day this morning with the traditional barbecue at the Narooma Surf Life Saving Club. The Surf Club and Lions Club combined to serve 250 people breakfast ahead of a beautiful day at the beach. Check out some of the best shots of the event in the gallery below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/129873514/288722d4-053e-44c1-922e-8efdc29ede0c.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg