Narooma Sport and Gamefishing Club member Les Waldock reports the beaches fishing very well with tailor and Australian salmon plentiful. "Club members David Apps and family have been catching good fish from Cemetery Beach, Tilba with schools of fish that can be seen in the surf which is an amazing spectacle. Les said he had heard reports that Mummaga Lake was fishing well on soft plastics for dusky flathead. "Mahi-mahi are still the go to when fishing wide, look for fish traps or anything floating which attracts these beautiful fish," he said. Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club (MBGLAC) reports marlin are running well at the edge of the Continental Shelf. MBGLAC junior member Logan Walker is to be congratulated on catching a lovely kingfish on 8lb line with a small spin outfit using a five inch pilchard coloured soft plastic on a 1/4 ounce jig head. Off shore crews have been enjoying the warm water out wide with plenty of snapper in depths of 40m and flathead around the 10 to 30 metre mark. Further north, the Moruya and Tuross Rivers are starting the clear with both estuaries fishing better at the lower sections. Both rivers have been producing flathead, bream, trevally and some whiting. Best places to fish in the Moruya River are from the Quarry Wharf down to the airport flats while the Tuross River fishing anywhere from Four Ways to the river mouth has been producing reasonable numbers of bream, flathead and whiting, while the sand flats in front of the main boat ramp and Potato Point have been seeing some flathead and mulloway action. It's only two week's to go for the Tuross Head Fishing Club 2022 Flathead and Bream Tournament with entrant capacity not quite full and some positions left. Contact the club for more information.

