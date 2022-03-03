news, local-news, fishing, Moruya, Tuross, Bega, angling

Flood warnings are currently in place for the Deua, Tuross and Bega Rivers and anglers can expect dirtier water as the rain continues. Best options are to fish the lower sections of the rivers using smelly, oily baits. The team at Tackle World Moruya recommend trying from the Quarry Wharf down to the river mouth. Recommending fishing in the Tuross River is at the front of the river in the deeper holes and in front of the boat shed. Coila Lake has been reporting some good prawn catches, however it was opened again on Tuesday morning to pre-empt the flooding that's predicted. Chris Young from Merimbula Big Game and Lakes Angling Club (MBGLAC) reports the Bega River is muddy and is pushing hard with lots of debris due to the heavy rain and with more rain forecast it is unlikely to fish well for a week or two. "Dusky flathead, trevally, bream, whiting and tailor are available in the Merimbula Top Lake on both bait and soft plastics. "Try the deeper holes where the fish congregate beneath the fresh from recent rain," he said. "To preserve fish stocks, catch and release is the order of the day.". Off shore the marlin have moved further south towards Merimbula and Eden waters. "It looks like peak hour at Pitt Street, but no, it's the edge of the Continental Shelf just past the 80 fathom line where we have a flotilla of game boats angling for magnificent striped marlin which have come south to our waters after a pause off Bermagui," Chris said. "Further out at depths of about 480 fathoms anglers using deep drop electric reels have taken some lovely blue-eye trevalla and ling." Narooma Sport and Gamefishing Club spokesperson, Les Waldock said there were kingfish being caught around Montague Island over the last week. "They were mostly undersized though it was good to hear they has returned to the island. With warm currents continuing to push down from the north Fish Aggregating Devices (FAD) are continuing to attract both mahi-mahi and kingfish. Club Narooma hosted the 2022 Narooma Flathead Challenge on the week. The overall winner was MRB Communications with local team Another Job finishing only 2cm or four points behind in second place. Third place went to the boys from Ulladulla Team Little Fish and fourth place was taken out by the Sunday Bolters Burrinjuck Bandits. Last years champs Anger Management rounded out the top five. Read more: Georgia Poyner spears a massive kingfish off Narooma

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aTJEDiJUPWhEafKMkrrWW6/e808a483-89b3-4097-b1c2-2bacf2468d4f.jpeg/r0_581_1512_1435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg