A Seasonal guide to staying on top of pest control

This is branded content.

No homeowner wants to have to share their home with unwanted guests. Regardless of where in the country you live or what time of year it is, there are always pests around that will try to gain access to your home.



These pests are typically looking for food, water and shelter, however, once they get into your home, they can get comfortable quickly and start to multiply causing all sorts of problems. Pest infestations can be hazardous to your health and can cause serious issues to your property and belongings too so it's important that you take action quickly.

While pests are a problem all year long in Australia, different pests are more prevalent at certain times of the year. Understanding what pests are more common during a particular time of the year will help you to prepare your home to keep these pests at bay.



What's more, being able to identify different types of pests and knowing where they are more likely to appear will enable you to contact your local home pest control expert with more information so they can take the necessary steps to solve the issue as soon as possible.



Knowing what to expect is often half the battle when it comes to dealing with pests and the more information you have, the better prepared you will be to keep your home pest-free.

Let's take a look at what pests you should keep an eye out for in your home, depending on the time of year.

Spring: September to November

Pest activity is often at its worst during springtime, especially in the colder areas of the country. At this time of the year, pests are coming out of hibernation after the winter months and common household pests start to venture out from their winter hiding spots.



As the temperatures begin to increase and flowers start to bloom, bees begin to look for fresh pollen, termites begin searching for moist timber and ants start to become more prevalent. This is also a common time for pests to start mating so be sure to keep an eye out for more pest activity that could be a sign that there is an infestation in your home.

Summer: December to February

When the temperatures start to rise in the summer, outdoor pests become a real nuisance. This is the time of year when we all want to spend more time outdoors enjoying the warm weather, however, pests do too!



While you will typically find fewer pests inside your home, you can be sure that you will be dealing with them constantly in your garden, on the deck, patio and when you're out and about. Flies, wasps, mosquitoes and bees will all be buzzing around at this time of the year.

Autumn: March to May

As the weather gets a little cooler in autumn, many pests will start to look for shelter from the colder temperatures. During the Autumn months, many pests start to venture into homes in search of a more comfortable place to live., Bugs and rodents will look for holes in your walls, gaps around your windows and doors and other entry points around your home where they can gain access.



Be sure to take the time to inspect your exterior and fill any cracks, gaps or holes that you find to prevent pests from getting into your home.

Winter: June to August

Winter tends to be one of the quieter times of the year for pests in Australia. At this time of the year, most pests are hibernating or are hiding out in places where they are sheltered from the elements. Ants will stay underground, bees and wasps will take refuge in trees and the number of buzzing insects will drop off significantly unless you live in a particularly warm area of the country.



However, rodents can be an issue, especially if they have found their way into your home before the temperatures drop. The preventative measures you take in Autumn to stop pests from gaining access to your home will pay dividends when the colder winter months arrive so be sure to put the work in ahead of time so you're not dealing with pest issues during the winter.

Keep your home pest-free regardless of the season

Pests can be an issue in Australian homes at any time of the year. Having a clear understanding of what to expect from one season to the next will help you to prepare accordingly and do everything that you can to keep your home pest-free, regardless of the season.

