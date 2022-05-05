Members of Volunteer Rescue Associations (VRA) from across NSW will travel to the south coast as Narooma VRA hosts a regional training day and recruitment drive.
Almost 40 volunteers from the central coast to Aubrey will spend May 14 at the VRA headquarters in Golf Lane, Narooma training and honing their skills, dissecting cars and practicing cliff rescue skills such as abseiling and rope work.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for groups to share knowledge and skills with other rescue squads," Narooma VRA training officer Malcolm Barry said.
Mr Barry has not seen such a widespread training event in his 11-year involvement with VRA.
The training day coincides with Narooma VRA holding a recruitment drive, and Mr Barry said it was a fantastic opportunity for members of the community to consider volunteering themselves.
"Come and see what we do and if you are interested you can sign up and become a member on the day," Mr Barry said.
"You'll see all the tools of the trade - like hydraulics and ropes and stabilisation."
Mr Barry said the VRA played a fundamental role in Narooma and along the coast.
"We are the primary rescue organisation in Narooma," he said.
"It is important to have the organisation in town, otherwise time is wasted waiting for other crews to travel and do the job."
The police call upon the VRA in situations where a rescue is required, and this could include road crashes, industrial and domestic rescues, vertical rescues or wilderness rescues.
Mr Barry said no training was required to join VRA, and rescue knowledge would be provided in the organisation.
New recruits are trained in a nationally-recognised General Land Rescue Operator Certification.
Volunteers have to be willing to be on-call in emergencies, and have a minimal level of fitness.
Mr Barry said there was no more satisfying feeling than assisting someone in their moment of greatest need.
"We save lives," he said.
Members of the community interested in experiencing a taste of what being in the VRA is like are invited to the headquarters on Golf Lane on May 14 from 9am to 5pm.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
