Narooma High students serve up bush tucker at Oyster Festival

Narooma High students delighted festival-goers with locally sourced bush tucker at this year's Narooma Oyster Festival.
Hospitality teacher Alanna Harris said when the festival approached the school and asked if they would do a bush tucker event the students were eager to participate.
"We put it to the kids in the hospitality class, suggested some flavours and things they might like to do, and then the students designed the menu," Ms Harris said. "We spent all day Friday making the dumplings."
Bush tucker dukkha crusted flathead, warrigal greens and scallop dumplings, lemon myrtle damper, and oysters cooked over an open fire were on the menu.
"Bush tucker definitely features in what we do in Food Tech and Hospitality. That's something we're newly exploring at the moment by looking at Indigenous ingredients lately."
"The kids seem to really love it. They connect with it really well and enjoy the different flavours."
All the ingredients were sourced locally with Ms Harris foraging the warrigal greens from local spots she knows, as well as her sisters garden. "We got the finger limes from Dignam's Creek and the other bush tucker ingredients from Grandpas Garden," she said.
"Fusion food and using native ingredients is very popular at the moment and growing in popularity so it is good to start using it with the kids."
Money raised from food sales at the festival will go back into the hospitality budget with plans to buy a new barbecue for the school.
