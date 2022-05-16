Do it once, do it well: Narooma Rotary Pride of Workmanship awards

Ten employees nominated by their employers were celebrated at Narooma Rotary's annual Pride of Workmanship Awards at a special dinner at Narooma Golf Club on Thursday.
The Pride of Workmanship Awards Program was established by Rotary in 1976 to celebrate hardworking and dedicated employees within the community. It encourages the theme 'do it once, do it well'.
"It's such an uplifting evening, giving employers the opportunity to publicly recognise how much they appreciate key staff members for what they contribute to their workplace," Narooma Rotarian and award MCDavid McInnes said.
"A great strength of these awards is it's not a competition; everyone nominated is a winner.
"These awards also show these businesses care about their employees and our community is the better for that."
Each nominee was given an award by Narooma Rotary Vice President Ange Ulrichsen.
This year the successful applicants were:
Awards organiser Laurelle Pacey said Narooma Rotarians were really proud of this program and the support it received from local businesses.
"I'm always quite moved by the citations we receive about nominees," she said, "some are quite emotional showing just how much they're valued by their bosses in so many ways.
"It makes these awards all the more worthwhile."
