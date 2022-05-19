Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Going gangbusters over gang-gang cockatoos

Updated May 20 2022 - 1:51am, first published May 19 2022 - 9:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The gang-gang gang at Mogendoura: Arborists Joshua Maloney and James Weston, Councils natural resources supervisor Courtney Fink-Downes, Dr Susan Rhind, Dr Laura Rayner and landowner James Rickard. Picture: supplied.

Eurobodalla's Gang-gang enthusiasts had some recent expert help when hotshot woodland bird specialist Laura Rayner made a flying visit from Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.