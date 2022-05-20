Narooma News
A lighthouse of community spirit and service: Eurobodalla 2022 Local Hero Dr Jenny Munro AM

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 20 2022 - 4:05am, first published 3:30am
Former Narooma GP, and president of the Narooma Chamber of Commerce Dr Jenny Munro AM has been named Eurobodalla's 2022 Local Hero at a ceremony at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens on May 18.

