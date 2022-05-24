Narooma News
Dalmeny Bowling Club hosts Bowls Premier League Cup meet

James Tugwell
James Tugwell
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:52am, first published 12:30am
The winning team from Dalmeny: Bob Luke, Chris Hansen and Finn Hansen Photograph: supplied

Dalmeny Bowling Club, in conjunction with Narooma Bowling Club, played host to a preliminary round of the Bowls Premier League Cup on Saturday, May 14.

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

