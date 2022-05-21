Where is our Nation headed? Re "Struggle to find a home" Narooma News May 18. I arrived in Australia in 1960 without money. I had an average job at Sydney Airport.
I supported my family on the one income and bought a house in 1964 and gradually paid off the mortgage. That's what the average family did in those days. Now, families with two incomes have no chance of ever getting a house of their own.
Where's the progress? With government support, people could be in houses for $200,000 with weekly repayments of $200. Proposals for this are being ignored at various government levels.
If nothing is done about this housing crisis very soon, then there will be serious social consequences. If we all lobbied our local and federal members, people power would prevail!
Keith Davis, Milton
Council has in it's control a large number of vehicles, passenger type vehicles that travel all over the Eurobodalla Shire and out of the shire. Those vehicles could be used as promotional vehicles promoting the shire, but aren't. Why aren't they?
I thought the election result was a great triumph for climate change. The Labor Party, and the cross bench, have the opportunity, and with it the huge responsibility, to see that Australia now joins world leaders in the all important fight against climate change.
The world-wide experience of COVID-19 isolation has highlighted the lived experience of all the people with disabilities and chronic conditions who live that way every day, and have done for years or decades.
Globally, there are millions of people living with varying degrees of the debilitating Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases (CIND) called Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Fibromyalgia (FM), Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) and chronic Lyme Disease.
In the past two years, people who have had COVID-19 and haven't recovered to their pre-virus level of health have been diagnosed with Long COVID. Some of these people will go on to be diagnosed with ME/CFS, FM or MCS. In their State of the Nation report, Emerge Australia write that a tsunami of post-viral disease is about to hit Australia: www.emerge.org.au/pages/category/state-of-the-nation.May is Awareness Month and International ME/CFS, FM and MCS Awareness Day was May 12. This date was chosen as it was Florence Nightingale's birthday and she was bedbound for decades with what was believed to have been ME and FM.
Throughout May, the 350+ members of the Wollongong ME/CFS/FM Support Group are represented by Library Displays in Wollongong, Corrimal and Thirroul Libraries. Our website at www.mecfsfmwollongong.org highlights information about the conditions, Awareness Month and our monthly gatherings (currently via Zoom).
