Narooma event will 'celebrate Yuin culture' for Reconciliation Week

A special event in Narooma will commemorate National Reconciliation Week with an "intimate sit down celebration of Yuin culture".
The Bend and Sip Bar will host the event on Saturday, May 28, from 6pm with the support of Friends of the South and Eurobodalla Shire Council, and tickets are available on the bar's Facebook page.
Advertisement
In a statement, Narooma Bend and Sip Bar said the event came as "great change in Australia's Constitution and policy is set to take place".
"(The change is) aimed at establishing recognition of First Nation Peoples voices in Parliament and putting emphasis on a relearning and truth-telling of Australia's History," the statement reads.
"Join us in celebrating one of the many evenings dedicated to Yuin and Indigenous talent as we and the rest of Australia make a commitment to move forward for present and future generations of Australians."
Cydney Atkins, owner/operator of Narooma Bend and Sip Bar, said the bar had a "really strong connection" to the Yuin community in Narooma.
"When we first opened in 2019, we were able to get an event like this together, and it was really special," she said.
"It will be intimate, the bar will be closed during the acts so you can really sit and absorb what's being said and what's happening.
"We get local Yuin people who share from the heart their personal stories about their connection to the land and their tribe.
"We want to share that as much as possible."
The event will feature music from Ronnie Thomas and the Gadhu Dreaming Band, Gabadu and Chelsea Atkins, as well as the Djaadjawan Dancers.
"The whole idea is a celebration of both traditional and modern Indigenous culture," Ms Atkins said.
"We'll also be doing Indigenous food: kangaroo, kelp, lemon myrtle and finger limes. We'll try to incorporate that into the evening."
Seventy tickets will be available for the night, and can be purchased here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.