Succulents the plant of the month for Narooma Garden Club

The Narooma, Kianga and Dalmeny Garden Club's next meeting will be held at Club Narooma next month.
A club spokesperson said the meeting would be held on June 8 in the Montague Room at Club Narooma from 1.30pm.
"New members and guests are always most welcome to come along and make some new friends," they said.
"Succulents will be the plant of the month, and afternoon tea will be supplied by A-K.
"Jacquie from Grandpa's Garden will be our guest speaker, demonstrating herbal and beneficial teas which we can make at home."
Meanwhile, several members of the club took a trip to Cockington Green, the Walk Through Aviary, and the Gold Creek Nursery in Canberra last month.
"The members were once again rained upon, but still enjoyed their day," the club spokesperson said.
The Remembrance Garden in the front of Club Narooma has been completed, the plants having been donated by the Club.
