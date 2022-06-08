Narooma News
Two South Coast habitat areas now protected under environmental legislation

June 8 2022 - 2:03am
Two important habitat areas for the endangered spotted-tail quolls and gang-gang cockatoos have now been listed as Threatened Ecological Communities under NSW's environment legislation.

