'Time is now' for local radiation oncology services - Bega MP Michael Holland

The push for a radiation therapy centre on the Far South Coast by the ONE New L4 Eurobodalla Hospital Advocates group has received extra support from Bega MP Michael Holland.
Dr Holland has spent years lobbying the government for upgraded critical care hospital services and now as Bega MP he continues to support the push.
When asked whether a radiation therapy centre would be "justifiable" on the Far South Coast, Dr Holland said there was a great need now, and into the future, for radiotherapy services.
"If there's going to be a two-thirds increase within the next 10 years of the number of cancer diagnoses, and at least half the people who have that diagnosis will benefit from radiation oncology, then the time to get it in is now," he said.
Dr Holland said there were many elements that contributed to the need of radiotherapy services in the Far South Coast.
One of which included the rising ageing population in the Bega and Eurobodalla Shires.
"The highest incidence of cancer occurs in age 70 to 74 and the Bega electorate has the second oldest population in the state, so it's targeting our demographic," Dr Holland said.
Dr Holland said Far South Coast cancer patients requiring radiotherapy treatment have had to travel long hours, which has been "a major inconvenience".
"The story that I hear all the time, is people crying out to the fact that this is a burden on them to travel so far and it's a disadvantage to people in the Bega electorate," he said.
"If you live in Eden you've got a three-and-a-half to four-hour trip to the closest radiation oncology."
Dr Holland said the distance wasn't the only issue and that the time and expense of travel for cancer patients often led to people going without treatment.
"We know that half the cancer patients would benefit from radiotherapy but only a third receive treatment, and that's generally because of the distance that's required to travel," he said.
Dr Holland said the lack of radiotherapy services also meant some people would have to move out of the area to relocate somewhere where radiotherapy was easier to access.
Dr Holland said there were also people who didn't use radiotherapy treatment at all, due to the inconvenience of the time and costs of travel.
"What happens when people cannot cannot access treatment is they go without and their health suffers, and there's nothing worse than your health suffering," he said.
"We also know that around 30 women a year from across New South Wales died because they didn't utilise radiation therapy for their breast cancer."
Dr Holland said this was a concerning factor that ought to be considered, especially with the prediction of a two-thirds increase in cancer cases over the next 10 years.
Dr Holland said radiation oncologists have confirmed they'd be able to provide their services in the Bega electorate.
His claim contradicted NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard's comments that the efforts in attracting oncology specialists had been unsuccessful because of the "relatively small number of patients the specialist would see".
"The information I get from the radiation oncologists themselves, is that they can provide the service with our population and with our need," Dr Holland said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
