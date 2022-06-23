Now is the time for local governments to be recognised for developing creative and tailored programs that improve community outcomes.
They are encouraged to nominate outstanding projects for this year's National Awards for Local Government.
"Recent years have been incredibly challenging for local governments who have been on the frontline delivering support in disaster recovery and throughout the pandemic," Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said.
Local governments can submit projects in 11 categories:
Previous award winning projects range from a Smart City, Smart Grid project that uses real-time data to improve efficiency and sustainability to a collaboration between a shire council with local police to help youth develop life skills and remove employment barriers.
"As a former mayor, I know how important local governments are," Ms McBain said.
"They are the level of government closest to our communities, they deliver critical infrastructure and services and often, they are doing incredible things for their communities, with very little thanks or recognition."
Nominations close on August 3. Winners will be announced in October.
For more information and to make a nomination, visit www.infrastructure.gov.au/national-awards-local-government.
