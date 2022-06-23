Narooma News
Local Governments are encouraged to nominate outstanding projects for the 2022 National Awards for Local Government

June 23 2022 - 5:30am
Federal Member for Eden-Monaro, The Hon Kristy McBain MP, was recently appointed Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories.

Now is the time for local governments to be recognised for developing creative and tailored programs that improve community outcomes.

