The Australian Taxation Office is warning of an increase in email phishing scams claiming to be from the ATO.



These scams tell people their '2022 tax lodgment' has been received.



The email asks them to open an attachment to sign a document and complete their 'to do list details'.

Opening the attachment takes you to a fake Microsoft login page designed to steal your login details. Entering your password could give the scammer access to your Microsoft account, allowing them to reset your passwords for other accounts like banking and online shopping.





If you get an email like this, don't click on any links or open any attachments. Forward the email to ReportEmailFraud@ato.gov.au , and then delete it.

The real ATO will never send you an email or SMS with a link to log in to online services.

