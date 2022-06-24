Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Artisan cheesemaker in Tilba on the verge of making Camembert in colours of the Aboriginal flag using bush tucker ingredients

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Longbottom's attempt at the world's first Camembert in the colours of the Aboriginal flag and his bush tucker cheddar

It is almost three years since Michael Longbottom joined Tilba Real Dairy to learn the craft of cheesemaking.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.