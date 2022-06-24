It is almost three years since Michael Longbottom joined Tilba Real Dairy to learn the craft of cheesemaking.
He now counts among the Far South Coast's artisan food producers with his cheeses that incorporate bush tucker ingredients.
To mark this year's NAIDOC celebrations Mr Longbottom attempted a world first - Camembert cheese in the colours of the Aboriginal flag.
He used orange-red annatto dyes derived from plant seeds, along with black ash salt. The latter is produced by Torres Strait Islanders who burn coconut husks and blend the resulting ash with salt.
Even though the colours weren't as prominent as he had hoped when the cheese was revealed on Friday, Mr Longbottom said he was sticking with the theme of this year's NAIDOC celebrations - Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! - and forging ahead with the idea.
He said he hoped to have perfected his technique in time for next year's NAIDOC.
Meanwhile, his bush tucker cheddar, which uses old man saltbush and mountain pepper leaf can be purchased at Tilba Real Dairy from next week.
Mr Longbottom is also trialling a Persian fetta with bush tomato, saltbush and mountain pepper leaf.
However, floods and fires have impacted the supply of bush tucker.
Mr Longbottom said he was open to suggestions for sourcing bush tucker and was keen to find ingredients that are unique to Yuin country.
Mr Longbottom is also making an impact through his involvement with children's footy.
He has arranged sponsorships so that a team of 13-year-olds from Bodalla down to Cobargo can compete in the NSW Koori Knockout rugby league competition.
It will be held over the October long weekend at Bomaderry Sporting Complex and Rugby Park.
Mr Longbottom said the event attracts about 60,000 people.
Before the competition he will be taking the kids up Gulaga with two elders to give them a greater appreciation of the mountain's cultural significance.
"It is as sacred to us as Uluru," said Mr Longbottom. "It is our mother."
Mr Longbottom spoke in Central Tilba on Friday morning, June 24, at a NAIDOC event organised by the Gulaga Reconciliation Group.
There, Erica Dibden, who owns Tilba Real Dairy with her husband Nic, appealed for scholarship opportunities to help Mr Longbottom continue his cheesemaking journey.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
