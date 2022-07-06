Narooma Golf Club is hosting its annual charity golf day on Wednesday, July 27.
Advertisement
Whether or not you have a golf handicap, register your team of four to help raise funds for The Family Place Moruya.
The Family Place provides a range of free supports and services to families impacted by social disadvantage, domestic violence and homelessness.
There is a focus on empowering Aboriginal communities with cultural revitalisation projects and targeted support for children and young people to break the cycle of violence, intergenerational trauma and social disadvantage.
The Family Place's services range from an intensive family preservation program to childcare and financial counselling. Its specialist homelessness service provides housing support, including crisis accommodation.
In addition to these practical services, the not-for-profit also offers therapeutic support.
Parents can also learn to better manage their daily stresses through the practice of mindfulness, meditation and self-care.
Narooma Golf Club member Christine Hendra sits on the committee that selects the charity it supports each year.
"We decide a charity each year and one of the girls came up with The Family Place. We looked into it, discussed it and they are pretty thrilled about it."
The club's previous charity golf days have raised in the vicinity of $500. Other charities that have been supported in the past include Marine Rescue Narooma and Narooma VRA.
The charity golf day is a four-person medley ambrose teams event. Be at Narooma Golf Course at 8.30am for a 9am shotgun start. It will be followed by refreshments at the Narooma Golf Club, and perhaps a raffle.
Men, women and non-golfers are welcome. Register your interest with the Narooma Pro Shop at 4476 0507. Members $25, non-members $30.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.