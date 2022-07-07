Cultural dancing, children's face painting, virtual reality experiences and a cook-off were some of the attractions that the Narooma branch of Katungul and its partners put together to celebrate NAIDOC week in Narooma on Thursday July 7.
There was terrific representation of the service partners of Katungul Aboriginal Corporation Regional Health and Community Services, including Gadhu Family Health Services, Southern NSW Local Health District and Uniting.
Kayeleen Brown, CEO of Katungul, said they organised the NAIDOC celebration to bring the community back together.
"What with fires and COVID, it is the first time we have been able to get together. Given the challenges over the last two years, social connection is fundamental to health and wellbeing," said Ms Brown.
Challenges remain though, including a shortage of allied health workers in rural and remote areas.
Food is a great way to connect socially and there was much laughter and leg-pulling as teams competed in the Koori cook-off. Stir-fried beef and salmon fishcakes were among the dishes being prepared.
NBN bought a very 21st Century perspective to connection with its virtual reality headsets for children. They could choose from a range of virtual realities including roller coaster rides and Santa Claus encounters.
Tom O'Dea, head of NBN local NSW, said Katungul had invited them to use connectivity to bring a unique experience for people attending the celebration.
"We used OCULUS virtual reality headsets for people to explore the Grand Canyon," he said.
In the post-pandemic world, this may be the way to explore the globe, demonstrating the power of connectivity.
Ms Brown summarised the event as "to celebrate the strength of our Aboriginal community and the services that have supported us in our COVID response".
