Katungul welcomes community to its first NAIDOC celebration in Narooma in three years

By Marion Williams
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:05am, first published July 7 2022 - 7:00am
One of the teams competing in the cook-off

Cultural dancing, children's face painting, virtual reality experiences and a cook-off were some of the attractions that the Narooma branch of Katungul and its partners put together to celebrate NAIDOC week in Narooma on Thursday July 7.

