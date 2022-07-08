Photographer Debbie Osiecki's appreciation of the region we call home is extraordinary.
She loves nothing more than being outside.
Advertisement
"It is amazing what you can hear - birds and the wind - sitting on the grass and seeing how many colours there are in one leaf. Even a fly has 10 different colours," Ms Osiecki said.
"Even the smell down here is beautiful."
People find her unconventional photographs interesting and different.
"People like the background, particularly people overseas," she said.
"It really makes them want to come to Australia and they say they can't wait to visit this part of Australia."
"It has been a long journey but photography has always been there," said Ms Osiecki.
She had a humble upbringing in regional Victoria. Plagued by ill health, Ms Osiecki spent long periods in the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.
She didn't have many visitors as her family lived four hours away. The combination of doing lots of art and craft with nuns in the hospital and having nothing else to do except sit in bed and look out the window helped spark Ms Osiecki's passion and flair for art.
"I learnt to draw pretty quickly."
At the age of 17, she was accepted for an arts degree but her parents baulked at her taking a path with limited financial prospects. Instead she trained as a nurse in Canberra.
While in Canberra, her photography caught the eye of acclaimed art critic Helen Maxwell, who encouraged Ms Osiecki to pursue this path.
After giving up nursing about 10 years ago, Ms Osiecki moved to the Far South Coast. There she worked for Tulgeen Disability Services in Bega which she enjoyed tremendously.
Her clients loved Ms Osiecki taking their photograph. Even though her own health was deteriorating due to a degenerative neurological disease, "the camera started coming out more and more".
Ms Osiecki eventually became too sick to work. She had surgery and then went into rehabilitation.
There she "learnt to focus on photography and focus on life by looking through the lens".
Next came palliative care.
Advertisement
"That made me focus on life, slowing everything down. Life goes way too fast."
For Ms Osiecki, photography was the ultimate exercise in mindfulness.
"Over the years I have learnt the behaviour of pelicans by just watching them. It all goes back to patience."
She feels rewarded when people stop for a few minutes to take a photograph and send it to her.
"They are thinking of me."
Advertisement
Ms Osiecki's first solo exhibition is on display at Narooma Library until July 30. She will be at the library talking about her life, inspiration and work on Friday, July 22, 3.30-4.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to bring you all the latest news and information. To support us please consider subscribing, which gives you unlimited access to ACM websites across the Far South Coast and The Canberra Times. To those who already subscribe, thank you. For anyone wishing to support the work we do, please subscribe by clicking here
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.