Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Debbie Osiecki's photographs capture the detail and colour of Far South Coast's birds, animals, plants and insects

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 8 2022 - 6:07am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Osiecki marvels in the beauty of nature. Photo: Debbie Osiecki

Photographer Debbie Osiecki's appreciation of the region we call home is extraordinary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.