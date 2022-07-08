Children's creativity was unleashed at a sea glass art workshop at the Narooma Library on Friday, July 8.
Six children from the Eurobodalla area painted a canvas as a background and then created pictures by decorating the canvases with sea glass and sea shells.
Sea glass is made from pieces of broken glass that have been rounded and smoothed by the ocean's waves.
The workshop for children aged seven to 12 years is one of several events that Narooma Library is holding over the school holidays.
Fiona Lyall, a tutor at Montague Arts and Craft Society (MACS), conducted the workshop.
She gave the children examples of sea glass art to follow but, as intended, they came up with their own interpretations and ideas.
"I am getting inspiration for the future from their creations," Ms Lyall said.
The MACS workshop series, originally called the Bush Telegraph, is the legacy of Judith Thompson.
After the bushfires Ms Thompson secured a grant from COORDINARE South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network. COORDINARE works with diverse government, non-profit, education and research, and private health care organisations to improve health outcomes across the region.
COVID has delayed the rollout of the workshop series for more than a year.
During the workshop Ms Lyall read two books to the children - The Sea Glass Treasure and Sea Glass Summer.
In the books sea glass is an allegory for resilience. A bottle gets broken, is bumped around and takes some tumbles, only to emerge as something stronger and better.
The workshops also teach children about mindfulness. They learn to focus on what they are doing and not be distracted or let their minds wander.
"I am really pleased with what the kids came up with," said Ms Lyall. "It was a good marriage between the sea glass and the grant."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, up to Bodalla and if lucky, Bermagui too.
