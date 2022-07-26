Tragic end to search for man missing from Narooma

Police have found the body of a man missing from Narooma.
The 59-year-old man was last seen at 9am on Monday, July 25, leaving a unit on Clarke Street, Narooma, and was reported missing after he failed to attend a medical appointment in Moruya.
South Coast Police began an investigation into the man's whereabouts on Monday morning.
Sadly, a man's body was found by police on Cemetery Road, Narooma, just before 8.30am on Tuesday, July 26.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, police believe it is the missing man.
Initial inquiries indicate the man's death is not suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Police thanked the public for their assistance during the search.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
