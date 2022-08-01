Plans for more housing on empty block in Dalmeny

An empty block of land near the Estia Health facility in Dalmeny could soon be filled with housing under plans lodged with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Dvyne Design by Jack Tannous lodged plans to build eight townhouses on the site on Noble Parade, Dalmeny, with the council last December.
Advertisement
Council is now considering revised plans that would see six townhouses built instead of the original plans for eight.
The works are expected to cost more than $1.7m.
According to paperwork lodged with the development application, the townhouses would be split into two four-bedroom townhouses, and four two-bedroom townhouses including two accessible units.
The site would also include a driveway and parking spaces for 13 cars, a turning bay, and a separate area for waste storage.
The paperwork states the site is in an R3 medium density residential zone, and is not in a "flood or bushfire prone area".
"The proposed works do not result in any unacceptable impacts ... regarding trees which is supported by (an) arborist," the paperwork reads.
"The proposal adopts a design which presents similar to that of other multi-dwelling housing within the locality.
"The site is suitably zoned for the proposed development, and will provide opportunity for housing provision in a way that does not compromise the existing locality."
The land in question was sold in January, 2021, according to realestate.com.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Contact me at j.erickson@austcommunity.com.au or 0447 796 748.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.