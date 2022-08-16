Popular pods in the Bay to be trialled in Narooma

Popular dining pods installed on the Batemans Bay foreshore will be trialled in Narooma in an attempt to build community morale.
Two portable wooden table and chairs, complete with trellised roof were installed on the Batemans Bay waterfront in 2021, as part of a trial by the council to help enliven the area.
Such was their popularity, the council installed additional pods earlier this year.
Now the popular pods will also be trialled in Narooma.
Council's manager of economic development Teresa Lever said one of the pods in the Bay would be relocated to next to the old visitor centre carpark, Narooma.
"That's the beauty of these pods - their portability means we can test different locations to find the ideal spot before investing in permanent structures," she said.
The seating pods were acquired by Council thanks to funding from the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
