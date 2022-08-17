Narooma News
Collaborative effort to tackle invasive weeds on the pristine dunes near Wallaga Lake

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 17 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
Luke Hamilton and Rachel Duczynski (left) with the EcoCrews team and Yuin Kelly (front row, right) at Wallaga Lake

A massive infestation of mother of millions on the pristine dunes near Wallaga Lake set local agencies and community organisations into action on Wednesday, August 17.

MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

