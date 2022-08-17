A massive infestation of mother of millions on the pristine dunes near Wallaga Lake set local agencies and community organisations into action on Wednesday, August 17.
The infestation was reported in July to Luke Hamilton, project manager of the Coastal Weeds program that is run by the Far South Coast Landcare Association (FSCLA) and funded by several organisations.
Its size led him to enlist the help of the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla Shire Councils, both of which contribute to the funding of the Coastal Weeds program.
Rachel Duczynski, BVSC's coastal management officer, in turn reached out to Ecocrews to lend a hand.
Yuin Kelly from the Merrimans Local Aboriginal Council, Paul Martin, ESC's biosecurity officer, and his colleague Lily Berry, joined the boat expedition.
Mr Martin said it was the worst infestation he has ever seen.
"It is even supressing the acacias which have evolved over the millennia to be the dominant species," he said.
While they were there, they also treated beach daisy, box thorn, lantana and sea spurge.
Mr Hamilton said Wallaga Lake, which is an intermittently closed and open lake, is a very dynamic environmental area that changes dramatically all the time.
"So it is great to get the weeds out from here so that the weed problem doesn't shift."
Mr Martin said the Coastal Weeds project is unique for involving so many agencies and covering the area from Moruya to the Victorian border.
"We classify this as a high-risk pathway.
"Through littoral drift south to north we get stuff coming up from Victoria," Mr Martin said.
The Coastal Weed project's work therefore reduces the seed load of weeds like sea spurge to the Shoalhaven, he said.
The team also collected debris that is washed up from drains, catchments, fishing boats and ships.
The debris is recorded with the Australian Marine Debris Database, so that pressure can be put on big companies to change their practices.
"Simple things like ensuring pallets are properly closed and secured," Mr Martin said.
The Coastal Weed control project started in 2007 to ensure that the Bega Valley shire's coast remained one of the least weed-degraded coastal landscapes in south-eastern Australia.
In addition to BVSC and ESC, Southeast Local Land Services, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Marine Estate and various volunteer coastal Landcare groups fund the project.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
